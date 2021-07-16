South Africa

WATCH | ‘Calm down, George’ - Mzansi left in stitches by cop afraid of needles during vaccination

16 July 2021 - 11:00
A police officer reacting with fear when receiving his vaccine.
Image: Screenshot

A video of a police officer receiving his Covid-19 vaccination jab has gone viral, leaving many in stitches.

This week social media users were left dying of laughter after a video of a police officer receiving his jab was circulated online.

In the video, the officer identified as “George”, can be seen screaming as the nurse prepares him for his jab.

The nurse is seen pressing a finger on the spot where she injected the officer.

People in the background can be heard trying to calm “George”.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by @KulaniCool with the caption “We aren’t safe here”. It garnered more than 87,000 views.

The vaccine rollout programme for police officers kicked off on July 5 and has exceeded the 20,000 mark.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, 23,375 police officers and personnel, including cleaners and security staff, have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in eight provinces.

SABC News reported that Mathe said because of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the vaccine rollout for police personnel in the province has been delayed.

“The situation in KwaZulu-Natal demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the rollout of the vaccination programme,” said Mathe.

Reacting to the video, many laughed at the officer, while others said they could relate.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

