WATCH | ‘Calm down, George’ - Mzansi left in stitches by cop afraid of needles during vaccination
A video of a police officer receiving his Covid-19 vaccination jab has gone viral, leaving many in stitches.
This week social media users were left dying of laughter after a video of a police officer receiving his jab was circulated online.
In the video, the officer identified as “George”, can be seen screaming as the nurse prepares him for his jab.
The nurse is seen pressing a finger on the spot where she injected the officer.
People in the background can be heard trying to calm “George”.
The video was uploaded on Twitter by @KulaniCool with the caption “We aren’t safe here”. It garnered more than 87,000 views.
The vaccine rollout programme for police officers kicked off on July 5 and has exceeded the 20,000 mark.
According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, 23,375 police officers and personnel, including cleaners and security staff, have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in eight provinces.
SABC News reported that Mathe said because of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the vaccine rollout for police personnel in the province has been delayed.
“The situation in KwaZulu-Natal demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the rollout of the vaccination programme,” said Mathe.
Reacting to the video, many laughed at the officer, while others said they could relate.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
I can inject with no ease. I operate with my eyes closed. Once anyone has to inject me with anything, this is exactly the scene. Sometimes even worse. I have the worst fear for needles. https://t.co/uueNadCKJz— Dr. Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) July 14, 2021
I sympathise with this; I'm deathly-afraid of needles. I've mentioned it before that I needed to be held down everytime I donated blood.— a vaccine-registered cohort (@Prometa_Anatelo) July 14, 2021
I'm still getting the vaccine though 💅 https://t.co/fe69DCtTSI
I won't even front because I scream my lungs out everytime I get a jab https://t.co/QOWtLdq5CZ— tomato. (@thobekankalanga) July 14, 2021
Fear of needles is a real phobia. pic.twitter.com/GLugnL5ffn— 🏳️🌈LGBTQI+ lives matter 🏳️🌈 (@Sparks_0928) July 14, 2021
I am this man shame I won't lie, the only thing makes me think hard of taking vaccine it's because of needless— Wandi Kekana (@Am_Xhosa) July 14, 2021