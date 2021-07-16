WATCH | ‘Calm down, George’ - Mzansi left in stitches by cop afraid of needles during vaccination

The vaccine rollout programme for police officers kicked off on July 5 and has exceeded the 20,000 mark.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, 23,375 police officers and personnel, including cleaners and security staff, have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in eight provinces.

SABC News reported that Mathe said because of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the vaccine rollout for police personnel in the province has been delayed.

“The situation in KwaZulu-Natal demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the rollout of the vaccination programme,” said Mathe.

