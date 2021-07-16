Young and proudly vaccinated

It did not take the over-35s long to line up and get their jabs on Thursday, just moments after registration opened.

And many were soon sharing their experiences on social media, calling for others to do the same.

Vaccination sites all over Nelson Mandela Bay saw the youngest eligible age group rock up in the hopes of a “walk-in” vaccination, and vaccination centres were more than happy to oblige.

Phillip Botha, 37, registered for his vaccine on Wednesday and on Thursday arrived at the Dis-Chem vaccination site in the Baywest Shopping Centre. An hour later, he left the mall and could not have been more pleased with the service.

“I don’t understand why people are reluctant to get the vaccine,” he said. “Looking at all the medical proof out there, and the handful out of millions of people who have suffered some side-effects, you’ve got a better chance of being hit by a car.”