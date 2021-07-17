South Africa

Air supply for PMB as airline, taxi group and supermarket join hands

Paul Ash Senior reporter
17 July 2021 - 08:00
Regional airline Airlink has teamed up with Shoprite and law firm Herbert Smith Freewill on a joint initiative to provide and distribute urgently-needed provisions to communities in and around Pietermaritzburg
Regional airline Airlink has teamed up with Shoprite and law firm Herbert Smith Freewill on a joint initiative to provide and distribute urgently-needed provisions to communities in and around Pietermaritzburg
Image: Supplied

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has joined hands with Shoprite, regional airline Airlink and global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) to provide relief and supplies to counter the devastation in Pietermaritzburg. 

Between them the organisations aim to move more than 2,000 food packages and provisions to hungry people in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

A team of 85 volunteers from Airlink and HSF are due to land in the city on Sunday where minibus taxis belonging to Santaco members will ferry them to those areas in most need of support.

Relief supplies and food packages were donated by Airlink, HSF and their staff with Shoprite matching the donations.

Airlink has had a long association with Pietermaritzburg which it has served for many years, said CEO Rodger Foster.

“We felt it was important to demonstrate how, by joining hands, it is possible to honour the values promoted by Nelson Mandela by repairing community trust, restoring civil society and rebuilding the local economy,” he said.

Sunday is Nelson Mandela International Day.

“In the spirit of Nelson Mandela Day we can help to bridge and heal the ruptures to the social fabric in our region and neighbourhoods, especially where fear and insecurity saw some communities seek retribution by attacking their neighbours,” said Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase.

HSF senior associate Tatum Govender said it was important that South Africans stood together, not only during the crisis but also to work towards creating “a more sustainable and equitable society where the rule of law is respected alongside our constitutional rights, including the dignity and wellbeing of every citizen”.

Airlink has been flying medicine and other supplies to the city since its Oribi airport was reopened on Wednesday, as well as contributing to a wider relief operation which has seen 50 tonnes of food flown from Joburg to embattled Durban.

It also flew people out of the city who had been stranded after the N3 road was closed by protest action.

People living near the airport have also been woken in the small hours in recent days as SA Air Force Hercules C-130 transporters fly in hundreds of troops, including members of the elite Marine Reaction Force, who will be deployed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Food in, people out': Safair adds flights to help looting-ravaged KZN residents

Domestic airline Safair said on Thursday it would be sending bread and other essential food to KwaZulu-Natal while laying on extra flights to cater ...
News
1 day ago

Angels take to skies in daring KZN rescue operation

Aircraft from small experimental planes to commercial airlines have been ferrying tonnes of supplies to thousands of people trapped in towns across ...
News
16 hours ago

FlySafair's free 20kg baggage allowance to carry food, medicine to KZN

FlySafair will offer inbound passengers a free 20kg baggage allowance to carry food or medicine to Durban.
News
1 day ago

Shoprite already rebuilding and restocking as unrest continues

Shoprite condemned the unrest and violence which affected the livelihoods and lives of millions of law-abiding citizens, and which targeted ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  4. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'They saved the whole shop with cooking oil!': But three centres lost ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...