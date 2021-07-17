Eastern Cape safety MEC calls for calm after taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Eastern Cape community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has urged the public not to interfere with a police investigation into the murder of a prominent taxi boss in Gqeberha.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga echoed Tikana-Gxothiwe’s sentiments about the shooting at a taxi rank on Thursday.

On Saturday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said the two have “appealed to members of the community to allow the police space as they continue to probe the murder”.