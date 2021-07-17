Looting deals body blow to health care, and flood of Covid-19 cases will follow

“Some of them have returned to work on empty stomachs because the shelves are empty and they are needed at the hospitals because they understand the oath they have taken. But it is difficult,” she said.

So volatile was the situation in KwaZulu-Natal this week, with roads blocked and vehicles and trucks being torched, that many medics resorted to camping at their workplaces.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Zola Saphetha said: “Some who used their own transport have suffered, too, as some had their cars damaged.”

Many health facilities in the private sector were targeted by looters. “The optometrists are some of those who were badly affected. I got a list of about 70 that are affected,” said Buthelezi.

A dialysis centre in Umlazi and another in Johannesburg were also targeted, and Saphetha said medical facilities were looted of TV sets, laptops and computers. Ambulances, even some with patients on board, were also targeted.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said direct threats were received by staff at various hospitals and clinics including Edendale, Osindisweni, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and KwaDabeka community health centre.

In Queenwood, Durban, looters targeted the SA National Blood Service, where items stolen included test tubes and equipment meant for blood collection.

The SA Pharmacy Council said 121 pharmacies were looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, 51 of them independently owned.