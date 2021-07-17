‘Unprecedented co-operation’ between public and private sectors gets relief trucks rolling, says B4SA

Companies needing escorts needed to contact the authorities with their truck's make, registration number and the driver's name the night before departure.

Police would continue to escort trucks carrying oxygen.

Nicolaou said B4SA would continue to monitor and update vaccine site functionality daily “although the vaccine rollout continues to be both robust and resilient”.

Meanwhile, a fund was being set up to help independent pharmacies get back on their feet by restoring their destroyed businesses and tracking down medical records.

“Unfortunately, during these acts of random looting , scheduled medicines have been stolen, increasing the risk of now compromised medicines potentially finding their way to patients,” he said.

Nicolaou urged people not to buy or use medicines that were not from accredited and authentic sources and to report information on stolen medicines to the police.

TimesLIVE