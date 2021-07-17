We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo

The reopened N3 thundered again early on Saturday as hundreds of trucks left Johannesburg loaded with food and other essential goods to replenish KwaZulu-Natal's looted stores.

But while an army of private security vehicles shepherded the convoys east, police and the military were virtually absent.

TimesLIVE saw four police cars at the Heidelberg weighbridge but no other state security forces between Johannesburg and Heidelberg, or between Heidelberg and Harrismith.

This was despite the N3 being the scene of carnage eight days earlier when rampaging protesters torched 35 trucks.

The protests erupted days after the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma and spread rapidly throughout Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

By 3.30am on Saturday, scores of trucks were forming convoys at truck stops around Johannesburg, waiting for the Covid-19 alert level 4 curfew to lift.