183 Covid-19 deaths and 11,215 cases recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 183 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number dead from the Covid-19 pandemic to 66,859 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed the latest figures on Sunday evening.

In the same period there were 11,215 new Covid-19 cases recorded, taking the total number of infections to 2,295,095.

However, these figures were still impacted by the low testing rates in KwaZulu-Natal, which is still trying to recover from violent looting that started just over a week ago. There were 829 confirmed positive cases in KZN in the past 24 hours.

Gauteng accounted for the majority of new infections, with 4,398 cases (35.6%) recorded there. This was followed by the Western Cape (2,156 cases) and Mpumalanga (1,035).

However, there was some good news, in that the 7-day moving average of new cases was on the decline.

"The total number of cases today (11,215) is lower than yesterday (14,701) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (14.214). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased," the NICD said.

There were also 400 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning there are currently 16,819 people being treated in the country's private or public hospitals.

TimesLIVE