Hammarsdale cold storage looted and set alight as hundreds clean up on Mandela Day

While there was a marked decrease in looting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, there were several sporadic incidents on Sunday, including the Sequence Logistics warehouse in Hammarsdale outside Pietermaritzburg being looted again.

Ntuthuko Mathe from the eThekwini fire department told eNCA looters plundered the warehouse on Monday and set fire to the building on Tuesday.

He said while they tried to intervene, they had to retreat as the looters became destructive and overwhelmed the team who were in danger.