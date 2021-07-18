LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA: Alleged looter's body found in ruins of rammed guard house

July 18 2021 - 13:03

Riots a 'counterrevolutionary insurgency', says Mbeki Foundation

During a week of unprecedented violence and chaos since the advent of democracy, South Africans tasted the “bitter fruits of a counterrevolutionary insurgency” that has been “germinating in the bowels of state capture”.

This is according to a statement by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, published on Friday, as communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal picked through the ashes and took stock of what they lost and what remained.

Violent riots cost the lives of more than 200 South Africans over the past week.