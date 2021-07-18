LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA: Alleged looter's body found in ruins of rammed guard house
July 18 2021 - 13:03
Riots a 'counterrevolutionary insurgency', says Mbeki Foundation
During a week of unprecedented violence and chaos since the advent of democracy, South Africans tasted the “bitter fruits of a counterrevolutionary insurgency” that has been “germinating in the bowels of state capture”.
This is according to a statement by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, published on Friday, as communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal picked through the ashes and took stock of what they lost and what remained.
Violent riots cost the lives of more than 200 South Africans over the past week.
July 18 2021 - 11:39
Alleged looter's body found in ruins of rammed guard house
Paramedics and police have discovered the body of an alleged looter under a collapsed guard house rammed by a truck during riots in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.
The man, who paramedics estimated was about 30 years old, was entrapped in the debris after the structure he was in in the Westmead industrial district collapsed earlier this week.
He was one of more than 200 people killed in the riots which rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this past week after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
July 18 2021 - 11:27
Zuma cites violence and Covid-19 gatherings as reason for wanting corruption trial postponed
Former president Jacob Zuma has asked for his fraud and corruption trial — scheduled for court on Monday — to be postponed for a week.
Zuma was set to make a “special plea” to be acquitted without trial. His lawyers say he wants to testify orally as part of this plea.
In an application to the Pietermaritzburg high court, Zuma’s lawyers cite “violent disruptions” preventing them meeting with him as a key reason for asking for the postponement.