COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Facebook denies blame for vaccine misinformation
July 19 2021 - 09:30
South Korea military suffers worst Covid-19 outbreak aboard anti-piracy ship off Africa
South Korea's military has recorded in biggest cluster of Covid-19 infections to date, with more than 80% of personnel aboard a destroyer on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden testing positive.
While the 247 cases are not directly linked to new domestic infections, with the destroyer having left South Korea to start its mission in February, the surge comes as the country battles its worst-ever outbreak of Covid-19 cases at home, with another 1,252 new infections reported for Sunday.
July 19 2021 - 09:00
Two more Texas Democrats who fled to DC test positive for Covid-19
Two more members of a Texas Democratic Party delegation of lawmakers who fled their state delaying passage of what they say are restrictive voting laws have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.
The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in an emailed statement that it's now providing daily Covid testing for the more than 50 lawmakers who fled Texas. So far, five delegation members have tested positive for Covid - and all are fully vaccinated.
The delegation members met last week with several top leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris.
July 19 2021 - 08:30
China reports 31 new Covid-19 cases on July 18 vs 33 a day earlier
China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 18 compared to 33 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.
Of the new cases, 26 originated overseas, and five were local transmissions, all in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.
Another 17 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on the mainland on July 18, compared to 27 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.
China's total accumulated Covid-19 cases has now reached 92,277, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.
Reuters
July 19 2021 - 08:00
'I want to dance': London clubbers cheer end of Covid restrictions
London clubbers on Monday flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most Covid restrictions at midnight.
Britain, which has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid, is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is lifting most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed "Freedom Day".
Epidemiologists are generally skeptical that lifting restrictions is the right thing to do, but many young British people have had enough of more than 1 1/2 years of lockdowns, say they and crave a party."
I have not been allowed to dance for like what seems like forever," said Georgia Pike, 31, at the Oval Space in Hackney, east London. "I want to dance, I want to hear live music, I want the vibe of being at a gig, of being around other people.
"Beside the zest for fun, though, there was also clear concern about a wave of new cases - more than 50,000 per day across the United Kingdom."I am so excited - but its mixed with the sense of impending doom," said Gary Cartmill, 26.
After rushing to vaccinate its population faster than almost all other European countries, Johnson's government is betting that England can reopen as fully vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with Covid-19.
Promoters of the event, Rob Broadbent and Max Wheeler-Bowden put up a video of themselves getting a Covid test and urged those told to isolate to do so.
They said they reduced the number of bands and the number of venues and lost money on the event because fewer people than expected attended.
British society appears split on the restrictions: some want tough rules to continue as they fear the virus will keep killing people, but others have chafed at the most onerous restrictions in peacetime history.
Business owners - including nightclubs, travel companies and the hospitality industry - have been desperate to reopen the economy while many students, young people and parents have quietly disregarded many of the most onerous rules.
Artists say the lockdown has been tough.James Cox, the 32-year-old lead singer of Crows, a post-punk band playing at The Oval Space, said the last time he had performed live was on Halloween 2020."Before this, I had a bit of apprehension that I was not going to like it because its been so long," Cox said.
"As soon as stood on that stage and started soundchecking, I was like: oh yeah I do like this, I do love this, I was like, this is my passion."
Reuters
July 19 2021 - 07:46
India reports 38,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
India reported on Monday 38,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with deaths rising by 499, lowest in over three months.
Reuters
July 19 2021 - 07:36
Vaccine centres reopen in Durban, some city services resume operations
Community vaccine sites opened in Durban on Monday after unrest shut most healthcare facilities last week.
The eThekwini municipality said the city’s primary healthcare facilities, including mobile services, would be operational.
“Community vaccination sites will also be opened. Residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraged to register.
“The public is urged to be patient as there may be queues at the service centres given the backlog that built up over the past week. Residents are reminded to observe all Covid-19 protocols when visiting the service centres,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.
The city’s service units expected to be “back to normal operation”.
July 19 2021 - 07:00
Can I get Covid-19 from a mosquito bite?
Dr Marlin McKay has dismissed the myth that Covid-19 can spread through mosquito bites, saying it is a respiratory virus that is airborne and spread between people through contact.
July 19 2021 - 06:30
Facebook denies blame for vaccine misinformation
Facebook defended itself against President Joe Biden's assertion that the social-media platform is ‘killing people’ by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to spread, saying the facts tell a different story.
July 19 2021 - 06:20
Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate after Covid-19 exposure
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate in line with national Covid-19 guidance, abandoning plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed him to continue working after being exposed to a person with the virus.
July 19 2021 - 06:10
Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, to miss Olympics
American tennis star Coco Gauff said that she will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.
July 19 2021 - 06:00
Third wave sees Joburg and Ekurhuleni ambulance services in shambles
The City of Johannesburg’s entire fleet of more than 100 ambulances has been grounded for a month, and public health patients now have to call on provincial services.
The situation comes after years of planning to transfer Emergency Management Services from Gauteng’s three metros to the province. Now both Ekurhuleni and Joburg have grounded their fleets, while Tshwane has applied to the province for its licence to operate its fleet of 70 ambulances to be extended to the end of this year.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 38 287 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 11 215 new cases, which represents a 29.3% positivity rate. A further 183 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 859 to date. Read more: https://t.co/uaJRWMQE2E pic.twitter.com/X1iXQm44A4— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 18, 2021