In another blow to events industry, Ticketpro Dome won't host live events

RX Venue Management has announced the sale of the popular Ticketpro Dome, a multipurpose indoor arena in Johannesburg.

“It is with a heavy heart that RX Venue Management today announces that after 20 years of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, the Ticketpro Dome has now been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund, to a third party which does not operate in the event space,” the company said in a statement.

“This is a further devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry who have undoubtedly been the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Carol Weaving, MD of RX Africa, said the Dome had been home to many international concerts and events in SA — and that the closure “will undoubtedly leave a huge void”.

“The constant changes and severity of the Covid-19 restrictions have wreaked havoc among our stakeholders and across the supply chain. This has meant we were unable to change the outcome of Sasol Pension Fund's decision to sell the venue due to a force majeure,” she said.

“We want to thank all our customers, suppliers and partners for their support over the past 20 years.”

TimesLIVE