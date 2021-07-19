'It appears I may not have a job. It’s hectic and I am confused': Mayhem in Mayfield leaves workers in despair

After three years of unemployment, Gladys Ntshiba, 51, felt happy when she got a job as a frozen-goods packer at Meat World in Mayfield Square shopping centre in Daveyton, situated in Gauteng’s East Rand.

Little did she know that, three years later, she would be standing across the street from her place of employment, watching helplessly as people broke into it and fled with goods.

According to Ntshiba, who lives in Mayfield Extension 8 with her four children, she didn’t recognise most of the people who were looting, but there were many young boys and men.

A few days later, on July 14, Ntshiba was again standing outside Meat World, this time waiting for her employer to arrive with a truck to move what was left of the inventory to safety. There was a heavy police presence, and Kit Kat Cash & Carry next door was also removing what remained of its stock, along with other shop owners in the centre. Some volunteers were cleaning up.

“Our fear was losing our jobs,” Ntshiba said. “We are standing here fighting not to lose our jobs. Losing a job is painful. Some of us are breadwinners at home, no-one is helping us at home. I am a mother and I am alone at home. My heart is sore, I am in pain. When this happens, as workers we are hurt, as women we are the ones who are most affected.

“The children who we are fighting for to get jobs? Look, their jobs are gone. The [ATMs] are destroyed, the places we are meant to buy groceries ... Where will people get their grant money? There is no place they will be getting that money. They destroyed everything, what will their children get? Children are still going to stay at home [without jobs].”