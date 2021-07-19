PODCAST | The injustice of justice: is our parole system flawed?

As the 18th anniversary of the murder of her father approaches, Roxanne van Eck is exhausted. Almost two decades ago she believed that the sentence handed down to her father Leslie Cilliers’ murderers would keep them behind bars for the rest of their lives. She recently discovered though that this was not the case.

We covered the vicious murder of Leslie Cilliers in episode 51 of True Crime South Africa and this week we have an update on Roxanne’s journey to justice for her father.



Listen to episode 51: