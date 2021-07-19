South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The injustice of justice: is our parole system flawed?

19 July 2021 - 11:05 By Nicole Engelbrecht
18 years after her father’s death, Roxanne van Eck is campaigning for justice for her father again.
Image: Supplied

As the 18th anniversary of the murder of her father approaches, Roxanne van Eck is exhausted. Almost two decades ago she believed that the sentence handed down to her father Leslie Cilliers’ murderers would keep them behind bars for the rest of their lives. She recently discovered though that this was not the case.

We covered the vicious murder of Leslie Cilliers in episode 51 of True Crime South Africa and this week we have an update on Roxanne’s journey to justice for her father.

Listen to episode 51: 

In this minisode, we discuss the difficulties she has experienced in dealing with the department of correctional services, the impact that a decades-old judgment is having on her life, and how there are many more cases just like hers.

Listen to the latest minisode: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

