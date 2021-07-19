POLL | Do you think citizens did more than security forces to protect SA during the unrest?

Last week, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni warned against community members taking matters into their hands and infringing on the rights of others.

“We do not want a situation where members of the public are at loggerheads with the law after their attempts to protect their communities, properties and their lives. We are pleading with communities to not infringe on the rights of others and not to take the law into your own hands,” she said.

To date, 3,407 suspects have been arrested on different charges after a week of looting and violence, with only one suspect granted bail and 1,122 expected to appear in court in KZN and Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the remaining dockets were under investigation.

Three alleged instigators of the violent unrest were arrest on Thursday and Friday.