Power in parts of Pretoria East expected to be restored by midday on Monday

Technicians are working to ensure restoration of power in areas in Tshwane that are supplied by the Wapadrand substation.
Power is expected to be restored in parts of Pretoria East by midday on Monday.

On Sunday evening utilities services and regional operations and coordination MMC Phillip Nel said sufficient panels from the Orchard substation were being prepared for transport to the Wapadrand substation for installation.

“This equipment will replace the burnt out panels and restore functionality,” he said.

Clearing the burned equipment was expected to be completed on Sunday evening.

Nel said there were visible signs of cable defects and teams were on the ground to open sites, bring in materials and repair the cables.

“Final testing of these cables will be done once the substation has been fully repaired and can be given to the testing teams in the substation.”

He said power was expected to be restored in Wapadrand, Equestria, Silverlakes, Six Fountains, Tygerpoort and Zwaverport by midday on Monday, but no time frame was given for Faerie Glen, Olympus and Boardwalk.

“I want to affirm that the issues at Wapadrand are not due to lack of maintenance. We have prioritised ongoing maintenance at the substation in each financial year,” Nel said.

