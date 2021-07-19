Riots and looting: These types of messages can land you with a fine or up to 15 years in jail

Sharing a message that incites damage to property or violence could land you with a fine or up to 15 years in jail.

This is according to the Cybercrimes Act signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The act was signed last month and has once again been thrust into the spotlight, after the arrests of three alleged instigators of the violent unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Two of the alleged instigators are expected on Monday to appear before the Randfontein and Westonaria courts respectively.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday on allegations of “creating and circulating inflammatory messages with the potential of inciting violence”.