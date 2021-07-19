South Africa

SA records 7,200 new Covid-19 cases as the seven-day rolling average continues to decline

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said on Monday that this meant that there were now 2,302,304 total cases and 67,080 fatalities to date.

SA recorded 7,206 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said.
SA recorded 7,209 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 221 new deaths related to the pandemic.

The majority of the cases were recorded in Gauteng (36%, or 2,617 cases) followed by the Western Cape (17%, or 1,234 cases).

The NICD said: “The total number of cases today (7,209) is lower than yesterday's (11,215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (13,646). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

There were 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there were now 16,742 people being treated in the country's public or private facilities.

