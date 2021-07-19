TIMELINE | Life Esidimeni tragedy from 2012 up to this week's NPA inquest

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday started a formal inquiry in the Pretoria high court into the deaths of the 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients.

Here is a timeline of the events that led to the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients:

2012

The Gauteng department of health announces it intends to cut the number of beds at the Life Esidimeni Hospital to 40% of available beds.

2013

The department realises that the number of chronic patients requiring full-time care is increasing and that there are few NGOs that provide such services.

2014

The department pays R323m for the Life Esidimeni contract — 1% of its annual budget of R31.5bn.