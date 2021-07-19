Two arrested for 'shooting at vehicles' as taxi violence grips Cape Town

Police arrested two suspects connected to the recent spate of taxi violence in Cape Town after they allegedly opened fire on vehicles at Langa taxi rank on Monday.

The men, aged 45 and 55, are expected to be charged with attempted murder after a case was opened by detectives. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court once they were charged.

A bus driver was also attacked on Monday morning and transported to hospital.

Swartbooi said police went to the N2 highway in the direction of Cape Town after the Borchards Quarry Drive on-ramp and found the injured bus driver.

He said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

The taxi war has led to the murders of at least 76 people this year, according to a statement last week by the city.

A source said three men believed to be taxi hitmen were arrested on Thursday evening after the car they were driving was detected on CCTV. Metro police officers pulled over the suspects and found them in possession of firearms.