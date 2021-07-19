South Africa

WATCH | Police recover looted goods including beds, electronic goods and mag wheels

19 July 2021 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
Police recovered thousands of rands worth of looted goods, including beds, electronic appliances and mag wheels, in and around Durban on Monday
Police recovered thousands of rands worth of looted goods, including beds, electronic appliances and mag wheels, in and around Durban on Monday
Image: Lirandzu Themba

On Monday police recovered thousands of rands worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal last week. 

Police minister Bheki Cele, who was scheduled to visit Pietermaritzburg and malls in Durban, was delayed as police acted on tip-offs from community members on the whereabouts of stolen property in areas in and around the Durban CBD.

Some residents also heeded calls to voluntarily surrender stolen goods. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Don’t even think about buying looted goods, police warn

Buying goods from looters could see you arrested for being in possession of stolen property.
News
1 hour ago

Looters speak: ‘I am just tired of not having stuff’

“We don’t care. We have no jobs and never will, so why should we be the only ones who suffer? Everyone should suffer,” said one looter.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  5. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’