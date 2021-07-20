COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ivermectin continue to die
July 20 2021 - 07:11
I have just recovered from Covid-19, how long should I wait before being vaccinated?
You have just recovered from Covid-19, can you now finally get the vaccine to help prevent you getting it again?
While millions across the country are expected to line up for the jab, authorities caution against getting the vaccine too soon after recovering from a bout of Covid-19.
July 20 2021 - 07:00
'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ivermectin continue to die
A leading pulmonologist has issued a stark warning that all the patients now admitted to his clinic thought ivermectin would protect them from contracting Covid-19.
In a chilling Facebook post, Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream in Midrand, wrote that two out of every three patients now being admitted to the hospital were taking ivermectin which, he added, offered “no benefit at all”.
While 80% of the patients admitted to the clinic during the first wave were black, of the 102 patients now admitted, 92 are white as a third wave of infections continues to roil across SA.
“Most of these patients have been taking ivermectin which was prescribed by doctors and as a result they feel protected,” he said.
He warned that people using the drug — which is an anti-parasitic medication meant for animals — believed they were safe from contracting Covid-19 which in turn led to unsafe behaviour such as not wearing masks or sanitising their hands.
July 20 2021 - 06:40
India's 30,093 new Covid-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 months
India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.
India's tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374.
July 20 2021 - 06:20
China reports spike in new coronavirus cases on border with Myanmar
China on Tuesday reported the highest daily tally of new confirmed Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in Yunnan province, where cases are spilling over from an "alarming spike" in neighbouring Myanmar.
Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for July 19, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That was the most since Jan. 30, when 92 new cases were reported.
Imported infections accounted for most of the new cases reported for July 19, with Yunnan reporting 41 new cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who recently returned from Myanmar.
The United Nations has said it is stepping up efforts to fight an "alarming spike" in infections in military-run Myanmar. The country registered a record 281 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, and 5,189 new infections, state-run MRTV Television reported.
July 20 2021 - 06:10
Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Adha festival under Covid-19 curbs
Millions of Muslims in Indonesia on Tuesday celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals, as President Joko Widodo pledged that tighter coronavirus restrictions would remain in place until infections dropped.
Covid-19 cases in Indonesia are currently among the highest in the world due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, despite the imposition since early this month of the strictest mobility restrictions so far during the pandemic.
Jokowi, as the president is widely known, advised Indonesians to celebrate Eid al-Adha at home following strict health protocols to prevent infections.
Police and transport authorities have also set up checkpoints to prevent travel in the world's largest Muslim majority nation.
In a streamed statement on the eve of the holiday, Jokowi said movement restrictions will only be lifted once cases have dropped, noting new variants meant the pandemic was not over.
"Imagine if this restriction is loosened and then the cases increase again and the hospitals are unable to contain the patients. This would cause our health facilities to collapse," he said.
The health system in some areas has been pushed to breaking point by a deluge of patients and on Monday Indonesia reported a record 1,338 coronavirus deaths.
July 20 2021 - 06:00
Australia's Covid-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads
A third Australian state announced lockdown rules on Tuesday to combat the Covid-19 Delta variant spread, with South Australia entering week-long restrictions, joining an extended lockdown in Victoria and a five-week shutdown in Sydney.
Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, is battling the worst Covid-19 outbreak of this year, with total cases exceeding 1,400 since the first case was reported more than a month ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
NSW authorities reported a slight slowdown in new cases on Tuesday as infections fell to 78 from 98 a day earlier as Sydney and some surrounding areas endure a fourth week of lockdown.
At least 21 of the new cases were infectious while still in the community, a number that authorities said must be close to zero in order for lockdown restrictions to be lifted.
"We are seeing more hospitalisations, more admissions to ICU, more people on ventilators - we have to stop the spread of Covid," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in Sydney on Tuesday, referring to intensive care units (ICU).
Ninety-five Covid-19 cases are now in hospitals in NSW, with 27 in intensive care, 11 of whom are on ventilators. Five deaths have been reported during the latest outbreak.
Australia has used a system of lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and swift contact tracing to suppress the infection rate to a fraction of the levels recorded in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and United States.
Since the pandemic began, it has reported just over 32,000 Covid-19 cases and 915 deaths.
