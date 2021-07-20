South Africa

Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy, says Stats SA

20 July 2021 - 12:30
The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the life expectancy of South Africans.
The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the life expectancy of South Africans.
Image: Pixabay

A Stats SA report has revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy among South Africans since the country registered its first case in March 2020.

SA has experienced two waves of infections and is currently battling a third dominated by the highly transmittable Delta variant.

According to the report, deaths in the first and second waves led to an increase in the crude death rate (CDR). This indicates the number of deaths per 1,000 in a given year.

The CDR rate went from 8.8 per 1,000 people in 2020 to 11.6 per 1,000 people. This indicates an increase of about 34%, states the report. 

Life expectancy at birth for males declined from 62.4 years in 2020 to 59.3 in 2021 (3.1 year drop) and from 68.4 years in 2020 to 64.6 for females (3.8 year drop).

“While the life expectancy at birth indicator is an important health indicator, in this Covid-19 period it should not be interpreted as a projection of an individual’s lifespan, but should rather be used to shed light on the cumulative burden of a crisis compared to recent trends,” said the report. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), more than 1.3 million females have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 981,000 males have contracted the coronavirus since March last year. 

Stats SA said vaccination, adhering to the safety measures like social distancing and sanitising hands and surfaces, among others, is likely to see SA revert to previous life expectancy levels. 

The cumulative death rate from complications related to Covid-19 is 60,080 and cumulative infections are 2,302,304. More than 14 million tests have been conducted since March 2020, according to the national health department

All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad

For all the latest coverage on covid-19 and coronavirus
News
1 hour ago

183 Covid-19 deaths and 11,215 cases recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 183 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number dead from the Covid-19 pandemic to 66,859 to date.
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 7,200 new Covid-19 cases as the seven-day rolling average continues to decline

Coronavirus updates.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’ South Africa
  5. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’