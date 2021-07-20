Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy, says Stats SA

A Stats SA report has revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy among South Africans since the country registered its first case in March 2020.

SA has experienced two waves of infections and is currently battling a third dominated by the highly transmittable Delta variant.

According to the report, deaths in the first and second waves led to an increase in the crude death rate (CDR). This indicates the number of deaths per 1,000 in a given year.

The CDR rate went from 8.8 per 1,000 people in 2020 to 11.6 per 1,000 people. This indicates an increase of about 34%, states the report.