Eskom calls on public to use less electricity as cold fronts hit SA

Eskom has appealed to its customers to reduce their use of electricity as a cold snap heads for SA.

On Tuesday the power utility urged customers to reduce usage as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned two cold fronts would bring wind, rain and very cold conditions to the country.

“The SA Weather Service has warned that cold fronts are expected to sweep across the country this week and going into the weekend.

“Following this warning, Eskom would like to appeal to members of the public to reduce usage of electricity as the cold conditions will put severe pressure on the power system,” the power utility Eskom said in a statement.