LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA : Durban’s frail and elderly go hungry after looting and violence
July 20 2021 - 07:30
Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over to authorities
There have been mixed reactions on social media to the arrest of former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.
Mchunu, a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and is expected to face charges in Gauteng.
According to TimesLIVE, his lawyers and the police could not confirm what charges he will face. He told his social media followers on Saturday that he would hand himself over in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal since the arrest of the former president.
July 20 2021 - 06:15
Durban’s frail and elderly go hungry after looting and violence
While thousands of panicked residents queued for hours to secure basic essentials in the wake of looting, for Durban’s elderly and frail the prospect of replenishing supplies has been dismal.
The dire situation prompted urgent appeals from old-age homes for donations of tea, milk, bread, pasta and eggs to tide them over for a few days.
Femada Shamam, CEO of The Association for the Aged (Tafta), which houses about 1,500 pensioners in 13 residences across Durban, said the possibility of food insecurity invoked deep concern and stress among their residents and staff.
“The unrest that we have seen in Durban and surrounding areas has severely impacted on the supply chain of food that is accessible to our residents.
July 20 2021 - 06:00
How a woman’s quest to stay abreast proved best for moms affected by looting
When 28-year-old Rialda de Vaal was unable to breastfeed her premature baby girl, she froze the milk, thinking someone might need it one day.
Last week, as parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng went up in flames, the Klerksdorp mother of three — aged six months, four and five — became a saving grace for at least eight women battling to get milk for their little ones. They responded to a Facebook post by De Vaal.
“I have had a few mothers from KZN and Gauteng contacting me in desperate need of milk, as in some shops there’s no formula available,” she said.
This week she will send 12 litres of milk to two women in Johannesburg.