LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA : Durban’s frail and elderly go hungry after looting and violence

July 20 2021 - 07:30

Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over to authorities

There have been mixed reactions on social media to the arrest of former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu, a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and is expected to face charges in Gauteng.

According to TimesLIVE, his lawyers and the police could not confirm what charges he will face. He told his social media followers on Saturday that he would hand himself over in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal since the arrest of the former president.