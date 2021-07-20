Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over to authorities

There have been mixed reactions on social media to the arrest of former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu, a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and is expected to face charges in Gauteng.

According to TimesLIVE, his lawyers and the police could not confirm what charges he will face. He told his social media followers on Saturday that he would hand himself over in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal since the arrest of the former president.

He said his criticism of the arrest was not intended to incite violence and unrest. He also denied that it was an attack on the Constitutional Court. He described Zuma as a hero and the president of the people.

“We are against the arrest of the former president, but we have not encouraged people to protest, loot and destroy properties. I plead with fellow South Africans to respect and stop destroying your country,” he said.

Mchunu's lawyers, Styx Mdladla and Vusi Khathi, told TimesLIVE that he would be taken to Gauteng to appear before the Randburg magistrate's court by Wednesday.

Some social media users had no sympathy for Mchunu, saying he was chasing “clout” with calls for Zuma's release, while others suggested that he is being silenced for supporting the former president.

