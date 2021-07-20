Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over to authorities
There have been mixed reactions on social media to the arrest of former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.
Mchunu, a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and is expected to face charges in Gauteng.
According to TimesLIVE, his lawyers and the police could not confirm what charges he will face. He told his social media followers on Saturday that he would hand himself over in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal since the arrest of the former president.
He said his criticism of the arrest was not intended to incite violence and unrest. He also denied that it was an attack on the Constitutional Court. He described Zuma as a hero and the president of the people.
“We are against the arrest of the former president, but we have not encouraged people to protest, loot and destroy properties. I plead with fellow South Africans to respect and stop destroying your country,” he said.
Mchunu's lawyers, Styx Mdladla and Vusi Khathi, told TimesLIVE that he would be taken to Gauteng to appear before the Randburg magistrate's court by Wednesday.
Some social media users had no sympathy for Mchunu, saying he was chasing “clout” with calls for Zuma's release, while others suggested that he is being silenced for supporting the former president.
Here are some of the reactions:
What happened to freedom of speech? Freedom of association?— Vuthondaba Sibeko🇿🇦 (@ndusibeko7) July 19, 2021
Ngizwe Mchunu pic.twitter.com/YLKoiGOHUP
That Ngizwe Mchunu guy is a clown just like the person he is trying to defend.— Steve Masango (@MrMasangoSA) July 19, 2021
Firstly it was Carl Niehaus now it’s Ngizwe Mchunu, seems like every one that openly supports President Zuma is being arrested. Bonginkosi Khanyile must watch his back. 😳— Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) July 19, 2021
It's the fact that y'all take Ngizwe Mchunu seriously for me pic.twitter.com/ZCIWCuaq1u— . (@LouieMasikane) July 19, 2021
Ngizwe Mchunu will be out soon, we stand with him fearlessly and shamelessly.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) July 19, 2021
Personally I'm also ready for anything, I'm not ashamed to associate myself with Zuma and I'm not ashamed that when I see masses supporting Zuma in any way I get excited.
Ngizwe Mchunu : "President cyril we giving you 3 days to release Zuma..."— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) July 19, 2021
Cyril : "nawe phakathi inside..."
Ngizwe Mchunu : 😮 pic.twitter.com/YuKD4GfhUf