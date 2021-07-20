NICD says next week is key to knowing if SA has past third wave peak, as 596 new deaths are recorded

The coming week will be crucial to knowing whether SA had passed the peak of the Covid-19 third wave.

This is according to the head of the public health surveillance and response division at the NICD, Dr Michelle Groome, on Tuesday.

She was speaking as SA recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 infections and 596 fatalities in the past 24 hours. This means that there have now been 2,311,232 cases and 67,676 deaths recorded to date.