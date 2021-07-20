South Africa

NICD says next week is key to knowing if SA has past third wave peak, as 596 new deaths are recorded

20 July 2021 - 21:24 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 infections and 596 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF\drmicrobe

The coming week will be crucial to knowing whether SA had passed the peak of the Covid-19 third wave.

This is according to the head of the public health surveillance and response division at the NICD, Dr Michelle Groome, on Tuesday.

She was speaking as SA recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 infections and 596 fatalities in the past 24 hours. This means that there have now been 2,311,232 cases and 67,676 deaths recorded to date.

Groom said on Tuesday that testing rates were on the decline in the past two weeks, which could be “reflective of a decreased need for testing due to decreased infections”.

However, this was also likely because “testing has been limited in certain areas due to the social unrest”.

“Thus, trends in the coming week will be important in confirming whether the peak of the third wave has indeed been reached or not,” Groome said.

Of the new cases, 37% (3,295 cases) were in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape (19% or 1,675 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (11% or 1,007 cases).

TimesLIVE

