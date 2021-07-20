POLL | Are you prepared for the big freeze?

The SA Weather Service warned on Monday that South Africans can expect a week of cold fronts with snow in some provinces including the Free State and Eastern Cape.

“A cold front will make landfall over the southwestern parts of the country on Monday afternoon. Consequently, strong northwesterly winds can be expected over the southern interior and along the southern and southeastern coastal regions,” it said.

Rainfall and snowfall can be expected in some parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The city of Cape Town warned on Monday about disruptive cold conditions, rainfall and strong winds.