POLL | Are you prepared for the big freeze?
The SA Weather Service warned on Monday that South Africans can expect a week of cold fronts with snow in some provinces including the Free State and Eastern Cape.
“A cold front will make landfall over the southwestern parts of the country on Monday afternoon. Consequently, strong northwesterly winds can be expected over the southern interior and along the southern and southeastern coastal regions,” it said.
Rainfall and snowfall can be expected in some parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.
The city of Cape Town warned on Monday about disruptive cold conditions, rainfall and strong winds.
“The city’s services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted adverse weather conditions like clearing flooded roadways, blocked drains and trees,” said the city.
It urged residents to reduce flood risk by clearing out drainage systems, making sandbags and digging trenches in their yards to divert water away from their homes.
“Cape Town has experienced significant rainfall in the past two weeks and some areas remain waterlogged. The city is providing as much assistance as possible to affected communities.”
The announcement was not well received on social media:
I already know I’m gon catch pneumonia cause citypower is gonna deprive us of electricity. https://t.co/jJipHrH9Lo— KAIZER CHIEFS TEARS 😍😍😍 (@khvnyi) July 19, 2021
South Africa must have really angered the Gods this winter https://t.co/XHDEHn3EDP— John McDermott (@johnpmcdermott) July 19, 2021