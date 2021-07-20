Thulas Nxesi announces extension of Ters applications: here’s who can apply

South Africans still impacted by the lockdown restrictions, including those who work in the entertainment industry, are eligible to apply for the Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).

Last Friday employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi signed the level 4 direction which approves the extension of the fund until July 25.

Applicants have access to the system from July 19 and can apply here.

The directive states eligible sectors are those that haven’t been able to operate either partially or in full under alert level 4 lockdown which took effect from June 27. It also applies to businesses that have been affected by lower lockdowns since March.