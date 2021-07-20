Vinpro says court challenge to ban wine sales will go ahead

The wine industry says its legal team was ready to argue its urgent application on Wednesday to have the ban lifted on the sale of wine in the Western Cape.

“We can confirm our legal team is ready to argue our urgent interim interdict application in the Western Cape High Court which is confirmed for Wednesday,” said Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

He said this would give Western Cape premier Alan Winde the power to adopt deviations to the national ban to enable off-site and on-site consumption and sales of liquor in the province.

Vinpro, an organisation representing about 2,600 wine and grape producers, said the wine industry was at the edge of a cliff after its revenue stream was intermittently cut off over the past 16 months.

“Many legal, tax-paying wine and tourism businesses, especially smaller companies who do their part to keep the economy afloat, are facing potential closures, leaving thousands of employees struggling to feed their families,” said Basson.