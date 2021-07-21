COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Had Covid in the past nine months? Your body has a chance against Delta
July 21 2021 - 09:36
'You don't have to disclose a lot of information': Kubayi urges looters to get tested for Covid-19
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on those who participated in the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to get tested for Covid-19.
Kubayi made the call on Tuesday at the launch of the vaccination programme for correctional services officials and inmates.
The vaccination rollout for officials and inmates is under way in SA's prisons.
Inmates will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the health department.
Making her plea, Kubayi said those who participated in the looting don't have to disclose too much information about themselves.
“I know some of them are scared that they will be arrested as they get to the facilities, but from a health point of view, we really urge them to come,” said Kubayi.
July 21 2021 - 08:29
Nelson Mandela Bay reaches peak of Covid-19 third wave
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says Nelson Mandela Bay has reached the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
On Tuesday Mabuyane said the metro had peaked at 600 new cases a day.
The premier also announced the provincial health department had appointed former Frere Hospital CEO Dr Rolene Wagner as the new health boss effective from Aug. 1.
July 21 2021 - 08:18
Twitter temporarily blocks US Republican Greene for Covid-19 posts
Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on Covid-19.
Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65, and that organisations should not force “non-FDA” approved vaccines or masks. These tweets have been labelled as “misleading” by the platform.
The US is using vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation. None of these vaccines are fully approved but numerous studies have proven their efficacy.
US President Joe Biden has called on the social media companies to take action on vaccine misinformation.
July 21 2021 - 07:00
'Scaremongering at its worst': Pro-ivermectin doctor hits back at colleague who says drug doesn't work
An ICU specialist at a teaching hospital has hit back strongly at claims made by a respected pulmonologist that ivermectin is of no use in treating Covid-19.
Prof Nathi Mdladla, head of the ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University, said the claims made by Dr Emmanuel Taban that the drug offered little benefit and had contributed to liver failure in a number of patients were “scaremongering at its worst”.
“I have treated more than 200 Covid-19 outpatients including relatives and friends and their contacts,” Mdladla said in a rebuttal sent to TimesLIVE.
July 21 2021 - 06:20
Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of US cases
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new US Covid-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during US Senate hearing on Tuesday.
July 21 2021 - 06:15
US life expectancy fell year and a half in 2020 due to Covid-19 - CDC
Life expectancy in the United States fell by a year and a half in 2020 to 77.3 years, the lowest level since 2003, primarily due to the deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a U.S. health agency said on Wednesday.
It is the biggest one-year decline since World War Two, when life expectancy fell 2.9 years between 1942 and 1943, and is six months shorter than its February 2021 estimate, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
"Life expectancy has been increasing gradually every year for the past several decades," Elizabeth Arias, a CDC researcher who worked on the report, told Reuters.
"The decline between 2019 and 2020 was so large that it took us back to the levels we were in 2003.
Sort of like we lost a decade."
Deaths from Covid-19 contributed to nearly three-fourths, or 74%, of the decline and drug overdoses were also a major contributor, the CDC said.
The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) last week released interim data showing that U.S. drug overdose deaths rose nearly 30% in 2020.
The latest CDC report is based on provisional mortality data for January through December of 2020.Racial, gender and ethnic disparities worsened during the period, the report said.
Life expectancy for Black people fell by 2.9 years to 71.8 in 2020, the lowest level since 2000. Life expectancy for Hispanic males dropped 3.7 years to 75.3, the largest decline of any group.
Disparity in life expectancy between men and women also widened in 2020, with women now expected to live 80.2 years, or 5.7 years longer than men - six months more than foreseen in 2019.
The data represents early estimates based on death certificates received, processed, and coded but not finalized by the NCHS.
Reuters
July 21 2021 - 06:10
India's 3,998 new Covid-19 deaths are its highest in a month
India reported on Wednesday 42,015 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths jumped to 3,998, their highest since June 12, health ministry data showed.
India's tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480, the data showed.
Reuters
July 21 2021 - 06:00
How do I know if I have vaccine side-effects or Covid-19 symptoms?
From the lives it has claimed to the economic devastation it has unleashed worldwide, Covid-19 continues to pose a major threat to society.
It remains necessary to be vigilant and to take care not to infect others if you’ve contracted the disease, even if you’ve had the vaccine.
That’s because you can still get Covid-19 after having your jab.
It’s also possible you may have been infected with Covid-19 prior to receiving the vaccine but weren’t aware you had it.
Adding to the confusion is that the side-effects you may experience after the jab are similar to the symptoms characteristic of Covid-19.
How do you tell the difference between the two?
July 21 2021 - 06:00
Had Covid in the past nine months? Your body has a chance against Delta
A single infection supplies antibodies for the better part of a year and reinfection can further boost immune response
