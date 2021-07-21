Determined couple and gran find lost wedding ring on snowcapped mountain

Finding a sentimental wedding ring lost in the snow on a mountain sounds as impossible as finding a needle in a haystack.

But not for a Cape Town couple and their 78-year-old grandmother.

When Esmarie Visagie lost her wedding while playing in the snow in the Matroosberg, she was devastated. It was designed for her using diamonds from her husband's grandmother's and mother's rings.

“I lost it on Wednesday. It just slipped off my finger and I didn’t realise it was gone until Friday. This ring is so special to me because my husband had it made for me. He had bought a diamond and used diamonds from his grandmother and mother's rings to complete it. I didn’t know how to break the news to the family that it was gone,” she said.

When she did tell them, the family decided to search for the ring. Grandmother Rachel Dunn joined the couple.

“We hired metal detectors and went to the area where we had been playing to search for it but didn’t find anything over the weekend.”