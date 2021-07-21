Former deputy chief justice Moseneke says elections can’t happen later this year — here are five reasons why

“Our movement holds the view that this is an extraordinary recommendation that need not have been arrived at. Postponing elections not only sets a dangerous constitutional precedent, it also extends the ANC’s misrule of municipalities,” he said.

Here are just five reasons why Moseneke recommended the postponement:

Elections must be free and fair

Moseneke said the constitution requires the elections be regular, free and fair. He said elections cannot be held without one of these pillars as this would mean they are not democratic.

“Elections must not only be regular, they must also be free and fair. The constitution does not create an optional binary that says elections must be irregular but need not be free and fair or that they must be free and fair even if they are not regular.”

Postpone to a later date

Moseneke recommended the elections be postponed to February next year.

“Having considered all the submissions of stakeholders, applicable law, research on electoral practices during the Covid-19 pandemic and the related science, we conclude it is not reasonably possible or likely the local government elections scheduled for the month of October 2021 will be held in a free and fair manner, as required by the peremptory provisions of the constitution and related legislation.

“We find the scheduled elections are likely to be free and fair if they were to be held not later than the end of February 2022.”