Friends mourn death of Gabriel Hertis, staunch champion of migrants

Gabriel Hertis, a man who dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in SA and who worked towards strengthening relationships between South Africans and the migrant communities in their midst, succumbed to a short illness on July 2. He was 50 years old.

Born in Kigali, Rwanda, on June 15 1971, Hertis always had a passion for education. His younger sister, Delphine Niyigena, said since his passing she has been receiving calls from people all over the world who were classmates of Hertis and describing him as “brilliant” and “a bright student”. He had a strong character and a stronger sense of justice and was a voice for the downtrodden, according to those who knew him.

Hertis’ passion for education was temporarily cut short when he had to flee Rwanda during the 1994 genocide in which about 800,000 people were killed over 100 days. Hertis, then in his early 20s, fled to Tanzania while his mother and two sisters escaped to a different province in Rwanda.

“We were lucky,” said Niyigena.

“We survived, but my uncles, my aunts, my grandfather, they were all killed.”

After a few months in Tanzania, Hertis travelled to SA, where he would resume his studies, which included tertiary qualifications in politics, peace-building and management. Hertis was drawn to other vulnerable and struggling migrants from the day he arrived and went out of his way to help them.

“Looking at how migrants are treated here in terms of getting papers, getting documented, it will be a problem getting into school, it will be a problem getting healthcare, it will be an issue. All that made him become an activist for the people so he could at least help make it easier for them to access documentation. You will find people saying ‘these are migrants’, but what has the government done to help people get documented? That was what he was all about,” Niyigena said.

In the wake of the 2008 xenophobic violence in SA when more than 60 people were killed, Hertis became an even more important voice and actor in migrant communities as one of the founding members of the African Diaspora Forum (ADF). This migrant-led organisation works towards an integrated society free of xenophobia and other forms of discrimination.

Following Hertis’ death, Abdul-Karim G Elgoni, chairperson of the forum, wrote that it has “robbed our community of one of its pillars, whose leadership and dedication to working with and for migrants was the driving force behind the ADF”.