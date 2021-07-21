Gauteng not through third wave yet as looting hinders vaccination drive

Gauteng's Covid-19 vaccination rollout and testing procedures were dealt a blow as protests, violence and looting rocked the province last week.

Testing and vaccinations were also hard hit in KwaZulu-Natal, where the riots started — before spreading north — in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration.

Prof Bruce Mellado, a member of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee (PAC), said the province was not yet safe as they would only be able to fully understand the effect of the protest in a few days' time.

He said an analysis of the full extent of the looting, which would be measured in the next few days, would show the midterm effects of the looting. He said the province as a whole was past the peak of infections but was still high-risk.

“So if we are still at high risk, the numbers are still too high. We cannot relax, we cannot tell people to relax because we are not in that situation. We are on the downward trajectory but the numbers are still too high to say that the third wave is over. The third wave is not over, unfortunately the number of hospitalisations still remain very high.