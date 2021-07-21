GBV cases need resources and attitude change, say Lawyers against Abuse

The attitude of some state actors when dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) cases and a lack of resources in handling these cases are some of the challenges in dealing with the scourge.

This is the view of Lawyers against Abuse (LvA) executive director Lindsay Henson, who heads the non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot, northern Johannesburg.

The organisation, which turns 10 this year, provides legal services and therapy for victims of GBV, including sexual violence, domestic violence and child abuse.

During its 10 years of existence, it has assisted 703 clients to attain protection orders and 496 clients were assisted with individual therapy sessions.

LvA has assisted more than 300 clients with legal support, including attending 250 trial hearings and registering 33 convictions and guilty pleas with its clients.