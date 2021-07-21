'He left Joburg in a private jet' before arrest: Ex-DJ Ngizwe Mchunu kept in custody for now on incitement rap

Mhaga said when the pressure mounted for him to be arrested, Mchunu handed himself to the police.

“We will be arguing he is a flight risk. We will be arguing that incidents of commission of these offences induced outrage within the community,” Mhaga said.

Mhaga said the NPA had assessed the video of Mchunu's address and have used an isiZulu translator.

“We are convinced that the words that he used amount to the commission of an offence of incitement to commit public violence,” Mhaga said.

Mhaga said the NPA was analysing the evidence it had and was conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding other charges.

Mchunu will be held at the Johannesburg police station until he reappears on July 28.

Bonginkosi Khanyile, a Fees Must Fall activist who said he represented Mchunu's family, said outside the court that the family was saddened about how the court had handled the matter of bail.

“The family is dumbfounded, because those who were inside the court were able to see that this was a Schedule 1 offence and under normal circumstances, when it is a Schedule 1 offence, bail becomes something which is automatic.

“Today we were not able to see that, but the case was postponed to the 28th,” Khanyile said.

TimesLIVE