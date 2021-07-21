South Africa

Health department fears looting spree will push Covid-19 numbers up

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
21 July 2021 - 21:06
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the department of health is concerned that South Africans who participated in the looting spree will increase the number of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the department of health is concerned that South Africans who participated in the looting spree will increase the number of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Image: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle

The health department says it’s concerned about the likelihood of increased Covid-19 infections as a result of the looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past 10 days.

“Many [people] have been interacting in this looting spree and some of them may have come into contact with people who are positive. We are requesting that when they see signs [of Covid-19 infection], they present themselves to a facility so that we can contain the Delta variant in KZN,” said the acting minister of health, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Briefing the portfolio committee on health on Wednesday evening, Kubayi said the department was affected by the violent riots where some South Africans were seen looting without observing Covid-19 regulations.

“We continue to be worried about the likelihood in the next seven to 14 days of seeing the numbers going up,” said the minister.

Covid-19 vaccinations halted in KZN, pharmacy inoculation sites looted

Independent pharmacies have been looted and destroyed, with millions of rands of much-needed medication lost and destroyed.
News
1 week ago

Kubayi said a decision was taken to temporarily halt the vaccination rollout during the riots.

“This was done to ensure the security of the vaccines so that they didn't end up in the wrong hands or get lost because people were not able to move across the province,” she said.

Kubayi said vaccination has commenced in KwaZulu-Natal. Operations in Gauteng, where vaccination was stopped for a day, have since resumed.

“In terms of health facilities that were disrupted, we were able to secure distribution of oxygen to hospitals with police escorts.

“We also had to engage the security cluster where there was a need for interventions and support.”

Kubayi said work was continuing to assess the losses, especially in KZN. “We have a sense of where we are, especially in KZN specifically, but it is not yet finalised because some of the people are still accessing the sites to see what is there and quantify what the loss is.

She warned people not to consume medicine bought on the black market as it could be contaminated.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube asked Kubayi what contingency plans had been made to assist damaged pharmacies because “thousands of people are not able to access their medications and health facilities”.

Portfolio committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo asked Kubayi what citizens should do if they find medication among looted items.

KZN health facilities are returning to normal, says MEC

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says hospitals, clinics and community health centres are gradually returning to normal after a week of unrest, ...
News
9 hours ago

The department’s Dr Nicholas Crisp said: “The estimated number of missed vaccination is around 250,000 based on the number of vaccinations that the provinces were doing before the disruptions. The actual loss of doses looks like around 25,000 but we are still getting information in terms of those lost or destroyed.

“In terms of the infrastructure and the ability to deliver, there were large private pharmacies that were damaged. Not all were vaccination centres but it is still a concern because that is where many patients get their other medications.”

Crisp said one bulk store which had the 25,000 doses was destroyed.

To recover the loss will take some time, said Crisp, because “every lost vaccine is a lost chance to vaccinate”.

On the projection for the potential cases for the third wave, Crisp said: “We do expect that it will tick up and we will see a second hump but we do not know where it will be or how big it will be.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Looting deals body blow to health care, and flood of Covid-19 cases will follow

In a week of winding queues for food in protest-ravaged areas of KwaZulu-Natal, doctors and nurses were forced to make important decisions: join the ...
News
4 days ago

KZN health department wants army at hospitals, clinics as unrest continues

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is submitting a formal request for soldiers to guard hospitals, clinics and ambulances, health MEC Nomagugu ...
News
1 week ago

Angels take to skies in daring KZN rescue operation

Aircraft from small experimental planes to commercial airlines have been ferrying tonnes of supplies to thousands of people trapped in towns across ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  4. WATCH | Jacob Zuma supporter and former Ukhozi presenter leaves police ... South Africa
  5. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’