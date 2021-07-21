KZN health facilities are returning to normal, says MEC

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says hospitals, clinics and community health centres are gradually returning to normal after a week of unrest, looting and vandalism.

MEC Nomagugu Simelane provided an update in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday during one of a series of inspections to assess damage at state facilities.

“We are satisfied with the gradual return to normal working conditions at health facilities throughout the province.

“We are still calculating the real costs of the damage, but we are pleased that most staff have returned to work. The queues are a bit longer than usual, but they will grow shorter as more people are seen.

“The supply of auxiliary services such as food, oxygen and fuel continues to run smoothly, and our emergency medical services are up and running. So are our forensic pathology services.