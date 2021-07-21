Life Esidimeni inquest hearing grinds to a halt over legal representation

The inquest hearing into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that led to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients has come to a halt.

Despite months of preparations and planning, it emerged on day three of the hearing that government has allegedly not properly prepared independent legal representations for three officials, who have been issued with warning statements that they could possibly be facing criminal prosecutions for their involvement.

“I am going to adjourn these proceedings to allow for the organising of legal representations. I am going to give them today and tomorrow and we will resume on Friday at 10am,” said presiding judge Mmonoa Teffo.