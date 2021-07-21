Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch

After days of looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the cleanup is in full swing and like a bad hangover, people caught up in the frenzy have realised the implications of having a house full of unpaid-for-goods.

What started out as a protest to free former president Jacob Zuma quickly descended into violent destruction of infrastructure and the looting of shops and goods.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the unrest as a “failed insurrection” attempt in an address to the nation.

Reiterating this at an ANC Mandela Day event he said: “It is clear now the events of the past week were a deliberate, co-ordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy, on our economy and our people’s livelihoods. Our young democracy and our movement are going through, at the moment, a very difficult time.”

SAPS and SA National Defence Force members sent in to quell the violence are now on a recovery mission — retrieving a mountain of stolen goods.