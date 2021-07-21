South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay reaches peak of Covid-19 third wave

21 July 2021 - 08:29 By Nomazima Nkosi
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, acting health boss Mahlubandile Qwase and health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, acting health boss Mahlubandile Qwase and health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.
Image: SCREENSHOT

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says Nelson Mandela Bay has reached the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Tuesday Mabuyane said the metro had peaked at 600 new cases a day.

The premier also announced the provincial health department had appointed former Frere Hospital CEO Dr Rolene Wagner as the new health boss effective from Aug. 1.

“The burden of Covid-19 is still prevalent in our province,” Mabuyane said.

“The seven day moving average numbers seem to have peaked at around 600 new cases per day in Nelson Mandela Bay, followed by Sarah Baartman at 200.

“The good news is that the speed at which cases increased in the metro has slowed down, resulting in the slowing down of active cases, which is a sign of our intervention.

“New cases in a week are fewer than the week before, a sign the third wave has reached the peak,” Mabuyane said.

He said the province’s health capacity was better compared to the second wave.

The province recorded 5,606 new cases as of July 19.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a day after health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth warned of a potential bed shortage for critical patients in the Bay.

Meth, who visited the metro on Monday, appealed to city bosses to reopen the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation facility.

Former provincial health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, seconded to assist in the Bay’s Covid-19 response, said the metro had 109 critical care beds, of which 66 were occupied.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

NICD says next week is key to knowing if SA has passed third wave peak, as 596 new deaths are recorded

SA recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 infections and 596 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
News
12 hours ago

Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy, says Stats SA

More than 1.3 million females have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 981,000 males have contracted the coronavirus since March last year.
News
21 hours ago

'Scaremongering at its worst': Pro-ivermectin doctor hits back at colleague who says drug doesn't work

An ICU specialist at a teaching hospital has hit back strongly at claims made by a respected pulmonologist that ivermectin is of no use in treating ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Jacob Zuma supporter and former Ukhozi presenter leaves police ... South Africa
  4. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  5. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’