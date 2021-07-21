Nelson Mandela Bay reaches peak of Covid-19 third wave

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says Nelson Mandela Bay has reached the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Tuesday Mabuyane said the metro had peaked at 600 new cases a day.

The premier also announced the provincial health department had appointed former Frere Hospital CEO Dr Rolene Wagner as the new health boss effective from Aug. 1.

“The burden of Covid-19 is still prevalent in our province,” Mabuyane said.

“The seven day moving average numbers seem to have peaked at around 600 new cases per day in Nelson Mandela Bay, followed by Sarah Baartman at 200.