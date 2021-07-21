Nelson Mandela Bay reaches peak of Covid-19 third wave
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says Nelson Mandela Bay has reached the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
On Tuesday Mabuyane said the metro had peaked at 600 new cases a day.
The premier also announced the provincial health department had appointed former Frere Hospital CEO Dr Rolene Wagner as the new health boss effective from Aug. 1.
“The burden of Covid-19 is still prevalent in our province,” Mabuyane said.
“The seven day moving average numbers seem to have peaked at around 600 new cases per day in Nelson Mandela Bay, followed by Sarah Baartman at 200.
“The good news is that the speed at which cases increased in the metro has slowed down, resulting in the slowing down of active cases, which is a sign of our intervention.
“New cases in a week are fewer than the week before, a sign the third wave has reached the peak,” Mabuyane said.
He said the province’s health capacity was better compared to the second wave.
The province recorded 5,606 new cases as of July 19.
Tuesday’s announcement comes a day after health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth warned of a potential bed shortage for critical patients in the Bay.
Meth, who visited the metro on Monday, appealed to city bosses to reopen the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation facility.
Former provincial health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, seconded to assist in the Bay’s Covid-19 response, said the metro had 109 critical care beds, of which 66 were occupied.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.