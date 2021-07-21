SA passes 68,000 Covid-19 deaths, with more than 500 fatalities confirmed in 24 hours

According to the NICD, the majority of new cases were again from Gauteng (32%, or 5,219 cases), followed by the Western Cape (21%, or 3,471 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (11%, or 1,803 cases).

The North West (1,477 cases), Limpopo (1,388 cases) and Mpumalanga (1,128 cases) all breached the 1,000 mark for new cases in a 24-hour period.

The NICD said that there had also been 831 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 17,286 people being treated for Covid-19 in the country's hospitals.

TimesLIVE