Three trucking companies delayed or cancelled 30,000 deliveries during unrest

Three logistics companies were forced to cancel or delay nearly 30,000 delivery trips when unrest and destruction swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Data released by Netstar, a stolen vehicle recovery company, found three of its major clients lost more than 613,000 delivery kilometres in five days.

“That is the equivalent of travelling around the globe 15 times. According to the telematics company, between July 10 and 16 their clients’ ability to deliver goods across the country fell by more than 74% when compared to the previous three months data,” the company said.

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, said commercial clients were the hardest hit in KwaZulu-Natal with more than 78% of transport vehicles unable to travel during the protest action.

Though Gauteng was severely impacted initially, with nearly half of all trucks standing still, its clients in the province were able to recover faster to lose only 15% of their delivery capacity.

Netstar MD Pierre Bruwer said the company was closely monitoring developments across the country even as the situation normalised.

“Our ground teams and helicopters have been supporting our clients and law enforcement agencies throughout the crisis. The trucking industry is the lifeblood of our economy as they play a critical role in getting goods to market and keeping the wheels of trade turning. We are hopeful the situation will return to normal and drivers can return to work safely.”

TimesLIVE