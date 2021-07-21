What you said: Citizens did more than security forces to protect SA during the unrest

Community members did more to quell tensions during the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past week than law enforcement, say TimesLIVE readers.

The country was thrust into violence, protests, looting of businesses and destruction of property last week. The first demonstrations were in KZN after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. His supporters were calling for his release from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving his 15-month sentence.

The demonstrations later spread to Gauteng, triggering wide-ranging criticism of the government for its perceived failure to swiftly deploy law enforcement to restore and maintain calm and order.

A total of 55% of participants in our poll said anti-looting community members did more to quell the violence, 40% said they hadn’t noticed any law enforcement or security forces on the ground, and 5% said the military “did what was needed”.