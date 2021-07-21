With 500 bodies, Phoenix mortuary is full as deaths pile up after riots

The Phoenix mortuary, north of Durban, has reached its capacity of 500 bodies as forensic pathologists wade through a backlog of postmortems.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA's president, Muzi Hlengwa, spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday after a visit to the mortuary, which he said had seen an influx of bodies since Monday.

The provincial department of health didn't respond to queries about the capacity at the mortuary. This as racial tensions continue to boil over amid allegations that dozens of Africans were killed and denied entry into Phoenix by private security companies and community members after the mass looting which erupted in the province last week.

A social media storm under the hashtag #PhoenixMassacre trended after the unrest.

“The capacity here is 500 bodies and right now they cannot collect any more bodies from hospitals in the area because there is simply no space. We are trying by all means to assist families and the department itself.”