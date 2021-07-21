With 500 bodies, Phoenix mortuary is full as deaths pile up after riots
The Phoenix mortuary, north of Durban, has reached its capacity of 500 bodies as forensic pathologists wade through a backlog of postmortems.
The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA's president, Muzi Hlengwa, spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday after a visit to the mortuary, which he said had seen an influx of bodies since Monday.
The provincial department of health didn't respond to queries about the capacity at the mortuary. This as racial tensions continue to boil over amid allegations that dozens of Africans were killed and denied entry into Phoenix by private security companies and community members after the mass looting which erupted in the province last week.
A social media storm under the hashtag #PhoenixMassacre trended after the unrest.
“The capacity here is 500 bodies and right now they cannot collect any more bodies from hospitals in the area because there is simply no space. We are trying by all means to assist families and the department itself.”
Hlengwa emphasised that it was difficult to determine how many people had been killed in the civil unrest.
“It is very difficult because the only way they can tell if the person was killed is when they do the postmortem — and there is a major backlog.”
He said as of Monday 300 bodies had been waiting in line for identification and postmortems.
“You'll never get a situation that you will get 300 bodies in one day — it's very difficult to say whether all of these bodies are related to what has transpired in this area.”
He said all of the bodies were as a result of unnatural deaths — none as a result of Covid-19.
“Gale Street Mortuary in Durban deals with all the bodies regarding Covid-19.”
The Phoenix mortuary services the surrounding areas of Inanda, KwaMashu and Ntuzuma.
A portfolio committee on police and the joint standing committee on defence on Tuesday condemned the “racial profiling and wanton violence disguised as protection of property” in the area.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix police station was temporarily closed on Wednesday after four SAPS members tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
In a statement police said the community service centre would operate from the guard house outside the police station.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala @sziks arrives at Phoenix Police Station to receive reports on how many people arrested after the #KZNUnrest that took place around the area, accompanied by @KZN_ComSafety @KZNTransport MEC Nkonyeni #ProtectSouthAfrica #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/dJS5Usbkdg— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 20, 2021
On Tuesday KZN premier Sihle Zikalala visited the police station to get an update regarding the unrest.
Zikalala visited the families of two victims and said the police were investigating the deaths of 38 people from Phoenix and surrounding areas after the civil unrest last week.
The Sunday Times reported that fake news, vigilantism and a lack of any police presence fuelled racial tensions in Phoenix as Indians were pitted against their African neighbours living in the informal settlements of Bhambayi, Zwelisha and Amaoti.
