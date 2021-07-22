Clicks reopens trashed stores, has plan to get chronic meds to customers
But 47 stores across KZN and Gauteng remain temporarily closed due to damage
Clicks says it is making good progress in restoring essential services and reopening stores affected by protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Managing executive Vikash Singh said on Thursday they had managed to reopen 78 stores and 23 vaccination sites in KZN and 214 stores and 42 vaccination sites in the rest of the country.
“Our operations and support teams have been working tirelessly to clean and restock looted and damaged stores. We are re-establishing our supply chain of life-saving medicines and essential goods as we know our customers rely on us for their healthcare needs and medication,” he said.
Singh said they had shipped in supplies and emergency medicines from other regions where necessary.
He said it was “heart-warming” to see how people had united to take a stand against the looting and destruction and volunteered to clean up affected malls and stores.
“They truly are an inspiration to us all and a beacon of hope. I have been especially heartened by the messages of solidarity we have received from customers and the steps we have taken as a nation to start rebuilding during this difficult time.”
A total of 47 stores across KZN and Gauteng remained temporarily closed due to sustaining more extensive damage.
“Clicks is doing everything in its power to reopen these at a pace, where practically possible. Online orders will continue to be delivered, though delivery delays may be experienced in some areas,” Singh said.
Existing chronic medication scripts from 35 of the worst affected stores had been redirected to the closest Clicks dispensaries, he said.
“Customers should also contact us if they need emergency chronic medication so that we can make arrangements for them to collect it at their closest store or through Clicks Direct Medicines.”
Singh said they were working closely with provincial health departments to resume vaccination services in affected areas.
“I encourage all eligible individuals to register and get vaccinated as this is the only way that we will mitigate the affect of the pandemic.”
TimesLIVE