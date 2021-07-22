Clicks reopens trashed stores, has plan to get chronic meds to customers

Clicks says it is making good progress in restoring essential services and reopening stores affected by protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Managing executive Vikash Singh said on Thursday they had managed to reopen 78 stores and 23 vaccination sites in KZN and 214 stores and 42 vaccination sites in the rest of the country.

“Our operations and support teams have been working tirelessly to clean and restock looted and damaged stores. We are re-establishing our supply chain of life-saving medicines and essential goods as we know our customers rely on us for their healthcare needs and medication,” he said.

Singh said they had shipped in supplies and emergency medicines from other regions where necessary.

He said it was “heart-warming” to see how people had united to take a stand against the looting and destruction and volunteered to clean up affected malls and stores.

“They truly are an inspiration to us all and a beacon of hope. I have been especially heartened by the messages of solidarity we have received from customers and the steps we have taken as a nation to start rebuilding during this difficult time.”