South Africa

Clicks reopens trashed stores, has plan to get chronic meds to customers

But 47 stores across KZN and Gauteng remain temporarily closed due to damage

22 July 2021 - 15:03
Clicks has reopened 78 stores and 23 vaccination sites in KZN and 214 stores and 42 vaccination sites in the rest of the country. File photo.
Clicks has reopened 78 stores and 23 vaccination sites in KZN and 214 stores and 42 vaccination sites in the rest of the country. File photo.
Image: KEARA EDWARDS

Clicks says it is making good progress in restoring essential services and reopening stores affected by protests and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Managing executive Vikash Singh said on Thursday they had managed to reopen 78 stores and 23 vaccination sites in KZN and 214 stores and 42 vaccination sites in the rest of the country.  

 “Our operations and support teams have been working tirelessly to clean and restock looted and damaged stores. We are re-establishing our supply chain of life-saving medicines and essential goods as we know our customers rely on us for their healthcare needs and medication,” he said.

Singh said they had shipped in supplies and emergency medicines from other regions where necessary.  

He said it was “heart-warming” to see how people had united to take a stand against the looting and destruction and volunteered to clean up affected malls and stores.

“They truly are an inspiration to us all and a beacon of hope. I have been especially heartened by the messages of solidarity we have received from customers and the steps we have taken as a nation to start rebuilding during this difficult time.”

KZN health facilities are returning to normal, says MEC

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says hospitals, clinics and community health centres are gradually returning to normal after a week of unrest, ...
News
1 day ago

A total of 47 stores across KZN and Gauteng remained temporarily closed due to sustaining more extensive damage.

“Clicks is doing everything in its power to reopen these at a pace, where practically possible. Online orders will continue to be delivered, though delivery delays may be experienced in some areas,” Singh said.

Existing chronic medication scripts from 35 of the worst affected stores had been redirected to the closest Clicks dispensaries, he said. 

“Customers should also contact us if they need emergency chronic medication so that we can make arrangements for them to collect it at their closest store or through Clicks Direct Medicines.”

Singh said they were working closely with provincial health departments to resume vaccination services in affected areas.  

“I encourage all eligible individuals to register and get vaccinated as this is the only way that we will mitigate the affect of the pandemic.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch

Authorities are busy recovering a mountain of stolen goods after last week's looting spree in KZN and Gauteng.
News
1 day ago

'The destruction is heartbreaking': Pick n Pay CEO on looting

As supermarket teams try to repair and restock their damaged stores, Pick n Pay Group CEO Pieter Boone on Thursday urged the government to reopen ...
News
6 hours ago

R500m worth of looted alcohol now on the streets, being sold in illicit market

As SA's liquor industry counts the cost of last week’s looting and four booze bans in lockdown, it's appealing to the government for a resumption of ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’