COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | You can still catch Covid-19 even if you’ve had the vaccine

July 22 2021 — 10:30
Vaccines to be produced in Cape Town
Pfizer-BioNTech agreed to partner with the Biovac Institute to produce the jab locally at a facility in Cape Town.
Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process, known as “fill and finish”, of the vaccine.
“Biovac will perform manufacturing and distribution activities within Pfizer-BioNTech’s global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span three continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities.
July 22 2021 — 09:44
Russia faces vaccine shortages after skepticism
Russia is facing a vaccine shortage as the initially skeptical public lined up to get the shot amid a record third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.
July 22 2021 — 08:00
Mexico in talks to produce Italy's GRAd-COV2 Covid-19 vaccine
Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they are in talks with Italian health authorities and Italian biotech firm ReiThera about the possibility of producing the GRAd-COV2 Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico.
Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado travelled to Italy to speak with Francesco Vaia, director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and ReiThera executives to discuss the option of producing the vaccine in Mexico, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry reiterated Mexico's plan to participate in GRAd-COV2's Phase III trials, which will require 6,000 volunteers in the country, but did not specify a timeline.
Italy's hopes of producing its own Covid-19 vaccine were given a boost earlier this month when ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials.
July 22 2021 — 07:50
Biden says children under 12 may be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by end of August
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that children under 12 may be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination by the end of August or the beginning of September.
Biden made the comment during a town hall event in Ohio hosted by CNN.
July 22 2021 — 07:36
SA targets one jab for 35m people by Christmas, as Covid-19 vaccine rollout accelerates
The Department of Health has confirmed that issues around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been resolved and the country will start receiving more vaccines from the manufacturer.
“Yes, there was a delay in terms of J&J but I can confirm that we are getting a schedule. One of the things that I did when I came was to write to Pfizer and J&J for them to commit to vaccine delivery schedules, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Wednesday evening.
July 22 2021 — 07:05
Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed.
Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.
July 22 2021 — 07:03
Can you prevent Covid-19 with the flu shot?
While Covid-19 and flu can cause similar symptoms, they are two different viruses.
According to Discovery Health, it is possible to be exposed to both viruses and then develop one or both of the illnesses.
So can you prevent Covid-19 with a simple flu shot?
The answer is no.
“The flu vaccination provides protection for the strain of flu that is expected in each year's flu season. It will not protect you against Covid-19. Only vaccines created for Covid-19 will be effective at protecting individuals from Covid-19,” said Discovery.
July 22 2021 — 06:45
More than half of all Australians now in lockdown
Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new Covid-19 cases with more than half the country's population now under stay-at-home orders
July 22 2021 — 06:28
China rejects WHO plan for study of Covid-19 origin
China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organisation (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said.
The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities.
“We will not accept such an origins-tracing plan as it, in some aspects, disregards common sense and defies science,” Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters.
Zeng said he was taken aback when he first read the WHO plan because it lists the hypothesis that a Chinese violation of laboratory protocols had caused the virus to leak during research.
“We hope the WHO would seriously review the considerations and suggestions made by Chinese experts and truly treat the origin tracing of the Covid-19 virus as a scientific matter, and get rid of political interference,” Zeng said.
China opposed politicising the study, he said.
The origin of the virus remains contested among experts.
The first known cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
July 22 2021 — 06:15
Pandemic goes on for the unvaccinated, Biden tells Trump-area town hall
President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated, as rising Covid-19 cases threaten to undermine progress against the pandemic and slow the country's economic rebound.
“Look, it's real simple. We have a pandemic for those who haven't got a vaccination. It's that basic, that simple,” Biden said at a town-hall event in Ohio that was broadcast on CNN.”
Ten thousand people have recently died. Nine thousand nine hundred and fifty of them, thereabouts, are people who hadn't been vaccinated,” he said.
Biden fielded roughly a dozen questions from Democrats and Republicans about the economy and crime, infrastructure and the filibuster, in a Cincinnati district that Trump won by a heavy margin. The entire audience was vaccinated, the news network noted.
Swiftly rising coronavirus cases across the US and abroad have fuelled fears of a resurgent pandemic and rattled stock markets as the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be taking hold.
Many of the new US outbreaks are in parts of the country where Covid-19 vaccinations have lagged. The White House's vaccination efforts have met waves of disinformation and scepticism.
Biden expressed optimism that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may approve new vaccines for children under 12 as soon as the end of August, ahead of previous estimates.
“My expectation talking to the group of scientists we put together ... is that sometime maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of September, October, they'll get a final approval,” Biden said.
He also said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would likely issue guidance encouraging children who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks in schools.
July 22 2021 — 06:00
Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you — here’s how long it takes to kick in
Many people are familiar with the mind tricks Covid-19 can play on us. How many times have you been convinced you contracted the coronavirus because you felt a scratch in your throat, only to be perfectly healthy?
That said, you can’t be too careful because even if you’ve had the vaccine, you can still catch Covid-19.
It’s also possible that you may have been infected with the coronavirus before having the jab but weren’t aware you had it.
Furthermore, Dr Susan Louw, a haematopathologist at SA’s National Health Laboratory Service, explains there’s a window period after receiving the vaccine in which your body has to mount an immune response to Covid-19 to protect you from it.
“It takes about two to three weeks for your body to get the army of antibodies ready to fight Covid-19,” she said.
