South Africa

Freight frozen as Transnet's terminals go down after apparent hack

22 July 2021 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE
No import containers are able to be processed or loaded on to trucks. After last week’s looting and riots this is catastrophic, said Transnet after apparently being hacked. Stock photo.
No import containers are able to be processed or loaded on to trucks. After last week’s looting and riots this is catastrophic, said Transnet after apparently being hacked. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/draganche

The country’s logistics and port operator Transnet was the victim of an apparent cyber hack, with its IT system, websites and Navis container terminal operating system going offline on Thursday morning.

Several concerned stakeholders in the freight industry sounded the alarm after their trucks were not able to access the container terminals at the Durban port.

“There was a memo issued to staff on Thursday morning that their terminal computers had been hacked and it came from the Transnet IT system. They said that they were working on it, but by Thursday afternoon the system was still offline,” said one.

“Some operations, including rail, has gone manual but the end result is that no import containers are able to be processed or loaded on to the trucks.

“After last week’s disaster of the looting and riots, this is catastrophic. If it is an intentional shutdown, it is equal to industrial sabotage and will bring the economy to its knees.”

A memo that was sent to stakeholders about the problems with IT applications
A memo that was sent to stakeholders about the problems with IT applications
Image: Supplied

Another stakeholder told TimesLIVE that long haulers were desperate to deliver cargo to various projects throughout the country.

“We can’t access the containers, and this is bad for our business as long-distance haulers. We can’t get into the queue to collect the cargo because the system can’t generate a place.”

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said all business continuity plans have been activated.

“Operations across the group are continuing, with the freight rail, pipelines, engineering and property divisions reporting normal activity. Port terminals are operational across the system, with the exception of container terminals, as the Navis system on the trucking side has been affected.

“In the Eastern Cape, terminal operations have been halted by inclement weather and will continue manually once it is safe to do so. The Ports Authority continues to operate, and vessels moving in and out of the ports are being recorded manually. Customers have been made aware of the disruption and are being engaged throughout the process.”

She said work was under way to reduce the downtime to ensure that the systems are up and running again as soon as possible. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban port suffers fallout from looting, violence

Durban port has suffered major disruption after days of unrest, and operations have also been badly affected at the Richards Bay port and on a ...
News
1 week ago

Transnet says port operations in Durban, Richards Bay improving, some delays

Transnet on Friday said road closures and fuel and food shortages are constraining its supply chain despite improved operations at the ports of ...
News
6 days ago

No evidence arrested 'instigators' committed crimes against state: NPA

The NPA on Thursday said it does not have evidence that proves that those who have been arrested committed crimes against the state, treason or ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’