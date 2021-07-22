South Africa

JZ Foundation receives affidavit over Jacob Zuma's R18.2m legal bills

22 July 2021 - 21:24 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has confirmed receiving an affidavit regarding legal fees of more than R18.2m.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed receiving an affidavit from the state attorney regarding how much Zuma owes in legal fees.

News24 reported on Thursday that deputy state attorney Isaac Chowe filed an affidavit in the Gauteng high court that the former president's legal bills totalled more than R18.2m.

The fees relate to how much Zuma spent on legal fees fighting his corruption trial. 

Chowe said, according to the publication, that a summons would be issued if payment wasn't made after the issuing of a letter of demand.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the foundation said: “The Foundation confirms that the Attorney's of our Patron, H.E Prez Zuma have received the affidavit from the State Attorney regarding legal bills incurred during Prez Zuma's tenure as President of the RSA. The Legal Team will consult Prez Zuma for further instructions.”

